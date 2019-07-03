Home
Services
Wray Owen Pty Ltd
50 North Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
4423 2333
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen CROSS

Ellen CROSS Notice
CROSS Ellen Maureen "Maureen" Late of North Nowra Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Peter and Roirda, Vicki and Steve Loving Nanny X to Amy, Melissa and Kristy Devoted Great Nanny of Jamieson, Milla, Thomas, Ethan And Xander Passed away peacefully, aged 86 years She will be sadly missed by many Maureen's Funeral Service will be held at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel, Worrigee on Thursday the 4th of July 2019, commencing at 11:00am



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.