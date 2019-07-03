|
CROSS Ellen Maureen "Maureen" Late of North Nowra Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Peter and Roirda, Vicki and Steve Loving Nanny X to Amy, Melissa and Kristy Devoted Great Nanny of Jamieson, Milla, Thomas, Ethan And Xander Passed away peacefully, aged 86 years She will be sadly missed by many Maureen's Funeral Service will be held at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel, Worrigee on Thursday the 4th of July 2019, commencing at 11:00am
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on July 3, 2019