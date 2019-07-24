|
FISHER Esma Ellenor 19th July 2019
Late of North Nowra
Beloved wife of Jack (dec)
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
John & Malama and Malcolm & Christine.
Adored grandmother of Justine, Nathan,
Emily, Dylan, Chad and Chelsea.
Esma will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
Aged 90 years
Esma's funeral service will be held at
Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens Chapel
Worrigee Road, Worrigee.
On Friday 26th July 2019 at 10.00 am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on July 24, 2019