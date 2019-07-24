Home
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Esma Ellenor FISHER

Esma Ellenor FISHER Notice
FISHER Esma Ellenor 19th July 2019

Late of North Nowra



Beloved wife of Jack (dec)

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

John & Malama and Malcolm & Christine.

Adored grandmother of Justine, Nathan,

Emily, Dylan, Chad and Chelsea.



Esma will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 90 years



Esma's funeral service will be held at

Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens Chapel

Worrigee Road, Worrigee.

On Friday 26th July 2019 at 10.00 am

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on July 24, 2019
