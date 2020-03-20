|
MORLAND, Faye 22nd March 1941 - 16th March 2020 Aged: 78 years Late of Nowra Beloved wife of Ross (dec). Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Gavin, Terri-Lee and Brad. Adored Nan of Craig, Sarah & Zeek. WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED Faye's funeral service will be held at the Wollongong Memorial Gardens Family Chapel 176 Berkeley Road, Unanderra, NSW Monday 23rd March, 2020 commencing at 12.00pm. Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 20, 2020