|
|
In Loving Memory of: Francisca (Oma) Johanna Maria Vandenberg 30/10/25 - 1/4/20 Late of Osborne Nursing Home Died after a short illness at Shoalhaven Hospital Loving wife and partner of Johannes (Johnny) Wilhelmus Vandenberg (dec) Much loved mother of Matthew (dec), Sonja and Peter Loved mother in law of Simon Adored grandmother of Jamie and Samantha And friend to Angela Our hearts are broken but happy she is now at peace Oma's funeral was held privately on 8/4/2020.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 15, 2020