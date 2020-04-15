Home
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCISCA VANDENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCISCA VANDENBERG


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
FRANCISCA VANDENBERG Notice
In Loving Memory of: Francisca (Oma) Johanna Maria Vandenberg 30/10/25 - 1/4/20 Late of Osborne Nursing Home Died after a short illness at Shoalhaven Hospital Loving wife and partner of Johannes (Johnny) Wilhelmus Vandenberg (dec) Much loved mother of Matthew (dec), Sonja and Peter Loved mother in law of Simon Adored grandmother of Jamie and Samantha And friend to Angela Our hearts are broken but happy she is now at peace Oma's funeral was held privately on 8/4/2020.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCISCA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -