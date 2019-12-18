|
In Loving Memory Greg GOLDING 3.11.48-16.12.13 We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new, We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name. What we would give to hear your voice and see your smile again, but all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Forever in our hearts, never forgotten. Love Linda, Rachel & Mark, Nathan & Noni, Damien & Janelle, Jarryd & Jackson. Zara & Archie.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Dec. 18, 2019