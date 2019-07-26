|
TIMBERY, Hubert "Laddie" Thomas 23rd July 2019 Late of Basin View Formerly of La Perouse and Nowra Beloved husband of Ann (dec) Loving father and father-in-law of Debra & Keijo, Paul & Tracy, Kerry & Gilbert, and Jeffery & Narissa. Cherished Pop to his 14 Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Grandchildren Adored brother of Stanley (dec) and Maria Aged 78 years Laddie's funeral service will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Plunkett Street, Nowra. Thence for burial at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee. Please refer to Murphy Family Funeral's website for further details.
