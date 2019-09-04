Home
Irene Ann ORCHARD

Irene Ann ORCHARD Notice
ORCHARD Irene Ann Passed peacefully at home

surrounded by her family on

1st September 2019



Late of Sanctuary Point

Formerly of Jannali



Beloved wife of Tony

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Michael & Alison, Jason & Brooke,

Ben, Natalie & Chris

Cherished Nan to her 10 grandchildren



Aged 66 Years



Irene's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2:30pm



Relatives and friends are invited to attend

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

at the service for

Shoalhaven Cancer Care Clinic



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 4, 2019
