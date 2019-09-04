|
|
|
ORCHARD Irene Ann Passed peacefully at home
surrounded by her family on
1st September 2019
Late of Sanctuary Point
Formerly of Jannali
Beloved wife of Tony
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Michael & Alison, Jason & Brooke,
Ben, Natalie & Chris
Cherished Nan to her 10 grandchildren
Aged 66 Years
Irene's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2:30pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
at the service for
Shoalhaven Cancer Care Clinic
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 4, 2019