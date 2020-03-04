|
Isabel GRIFFIN Passed away 27th February 2020, aged 86 years. Late of Bennelong Place, Cowra and formerly of Terara. Much loved wife of Russell (dec) and mother of Geoffrey, Suzanne, Robyn, Ian and Melissa and a loving nan to her 12 grand-children and 6 great grand-children. Isabel's funeral was held on Monday 2nd March 2020, at St Johns Anglican Church, Cowra. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 4, 2020