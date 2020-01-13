|
Butterfield
James (Jim)
Jim passed away peacefully 4th January 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tambi, Ryan and Sari, Sean and Anthony. Cherished Grandfather of Darcy, Kelsie, Declan and Celeste. Dearly loved brother of Lucy. Jim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a service for Jim at 10:30 am Friday 17 January, Church of the Good Shepherd, Moss Vale Road, Kangaroo Valley. Following the service, refreshments will be available in the church hall for an informal celebration of his life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cambewarra Rural Fire Service.
Published in South Coast Register on Jan. 13, 2020