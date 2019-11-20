Home
Services
Wray Owen Pty Ltd
50 North Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
4423 2333
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Fleet Air Arm Museum
Resources
More Obituaries for James PIERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James PIERSON

James PIERSON Notice
Pierson James Robert Late of Nowra Adored Husband of Jodie and adored Dad to his children, Clayton, Drew, Rhys and Maeve. Beloved Son of Bob and Betty. Loved Brother of Leanne and Jane and their families. Respected Son-in-law of Jenny and Adrian. Brother-in-law of Jamie and Uncle of Morghan. Proud member of the Navy and a loyal and respected friend and colleague. Aged 47 years James' Funeral Service will be held at the Fleet Air Arm Museum on Monday, 25 th of November, 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Legacy.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -