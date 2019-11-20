|
Pierson James Robert Late of Nowra Adored Husband of Jodie and adored Dad to his children, Clayton, Drew, Rhys and Maeve. Beloved Son of Bob and Betty. Loved Brother of Leanne and Jane and their families. Respected Son-in-law of Jenny and Adrian. Brother-in-law of Jamie and Uncle of Morghan. Proud member of the Navy and a loyal and respected friend and colleague. Aged 47 years James' Funeral Service will be held at the Fleet Air Arm Museum on Monday, 25 th of November, 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Legacy.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Nov. 20, 2019