Home
Services
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice MAYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Helen MAYER

Janice Helen MAYER Notice
MAYER Janice Helen 'Jan'



11th September 2019

at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital

Late of Sanctuary Point

Formerly of Erowal Bay & Campbelltown

Beloved wife of Peter (dec)

Much loved mother and mother-in-law

of Tony & Lee, and Michelle

Cherished Nan of her 5 grandchildren and

3 great-grandchildren



Aged 77 years



Jan's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

On Thursday 19th September 2019 at 2pm

Relatives and friends are invited to attend



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.