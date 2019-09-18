|
|
|
MAYER Janice Helen 'Jan'
11th September 2019
at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital
Late of Sanctuary Point
Formerly of Erowal Bay & Campbelltown
Beloved wife of Peter (dec)
Much loved mother and mother-in-law
of Tony & Lee, and Michelle
Cherished Nan of her 5 grandchildren and
3 great-grandchildren
Aged 77 years
Jan's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
On Thursday 19th September 2019 at 2pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 18, 2019