WEBSTER, Janice Kay 4.2.1938 ~ 29.1.2020 Aged 81 years Late of Clelland Lodge Nowra Beloved Aunt to Stephen, Paul, Victoria, Emma & Adrian Great Aunt to Madeline, Dominic, Sabrina, Sam, Eloise, Sophie, George, Leo & Amelia Godmother to Dawn Robinson Former Secretarial Studies Teacher at Nowra Tafe FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Family & friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral service of Janice on Friday 7th February 2020, to be held within the Chapel of Shoalhaven Crematorium Worrigee Road, Worrigee commencing at 11am



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 5, 2020
