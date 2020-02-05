Home
Services
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayden TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayden Eric TAYLOR

Jayden Eric TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Jayden Eric 'Jay'



On 28th January 2020

Late of West Nowra

Beloved partner of Ashleigh

and devoted Daddy to Jase.

Much loved son of Chris & Jackie.

Adored brother and brother-in-law of

Jaana & Matty, Emma & Shane,

and Mathew & Nikki.

Dearly loved grandson of his Oma & Opa.

Cherished Uncle Jayden of Aziah, Rylan, Kohen, Amarlii and Xyla.

Missed greatly by his fur-babies,

Zoula and Nevaeh.



Aged 28 years



Jayden's funeral service will be held in

Nowra City Church,

Rockhill Road, North Nowra,

On Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 12noon.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Wildlife Rescue South Coast.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayden's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -