|
|
|
TAYLOR Jayden Eric 'Jay'
On 28th January 2020
Late of West Nowra
Beloved partner of Ashleigh
and devoted Daddy to Jase.
Much loved son of Chris & Jackie.
Adored brother and brother-in-law of
Jaana & Matty, Emma & Shane,
and Mathew & Nikki.
Dearly loved grandson of his Oma & Opa.
Cherished Uncle Jayden of Aziah, Rylan, Kohen, Amarlii and Xyla.
Missed greatly by his fur-babies,
Zoula and Nevaeh.
Aged 28 years
Jayden's funeral service will be held in
Nowra City Church,
Rockhill Road, North Nowra,
On Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 12noon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Wildlife Rescue South Coast.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 5, 2020