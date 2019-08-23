|
|
|
TATHAM John Charles Hawken 20th August 2019
at home
Late of Berry, NSW
Beloved husband of June (dec),
and Eileen (dec).
Much loved father of Lorraine (dec), Sue, Gary, and Steve (dec).
Cherished Papa to Shayne, Todd, Danelle, Rebecca, Troy (dec), Shae, and Bri,
and all of their partners.
Adored Great Papa to his 12 great-grandchildren.
In his 95th year
John's funeral service will be held in
St Luke's Anglican Church,
68a Princess Street, Berry
On Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 11.00am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 23, 2019