Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Beryl "Molly" WYLIE

Kathleen Beryl "Molly" WYLIE Notice
WYLIE Kathleen Beryl 'Molly' 2nd September 2019

at Opal Aged Care



Late of Bomaderry,

Formerly of Nowra



Beloved wife of Bruce,

Much loved mother of Patricia, Gloria (dec),

Ronda, Roslyn, Wayne, Susan, Stephen

and Jacqueline.

Cherished Nan to her Grandchildren

and Great-Grandchildren



Aged 85 Years



Kathy's funeral service will be held

in The Chapel,

Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens

Worrigee Road, Worrigee on

Friday September 13th 2019 at 11:00am

thence for burial at

Shoalhaven Lawn Cemetery



Relatives and friends are invited to attend



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 4, 2019
