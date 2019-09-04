|
|
|
WYLIE Kathleen Beryl 'Molly' 2nd September 2019
at Opal Aged Care
Late of Bomaderry,
Formerly of Nowra
Beloved wife of Bruce,
Much loved mother of Patricia, Gloria (dec),
Ronda, Roslyn, Wayne, Susan, Stephen
and Jacqueline.
Cherished Nan to her Grandchildren
and Great-Grandchildren
Aged 85 Years
Kathy's funeral service will be held
in The Chapel,
Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road, Worrigee on
Friday September 13th 2019 at 11:00am
thence for burial at
Shoalhaven Lawn Cemetery
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 4, 2019