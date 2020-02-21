Home
Kathleen GEALE

Kathleen GEALE Notice
GEALE, Kathleen Evelyn "Kit" 12th February 1929 ~ 17th February 2020 Aged: 91 years Late of Osborne House, Nowra Beloved wife of Robert (Windy) (dec) Cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of Sara, Nick (dec) and Julia, Bev and Peter, Robyn and Lyall Much loved Grandmother of Kellie, Liam, Shannon, James, Daryl, Tanya, Patrick and Scott WILL BE DEARLY MISSED BY ALL WHO KNEW HER Kit's funeral service will be held at the Shoalhaven Cemetery Chapel Worrigee Road, Worrigee, NSW, 24th January, 2020 commencing at 11am.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 21, 2020
