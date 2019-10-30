|
DALEY Keith Douglas 26th October 2019
at Wollongong Hospital
Late of West Nowra
Formerly of Sanctuary Point
Beloved husband of Barbara.
Much loved father and father-in-law
to Michele & Grant, and Mark & Donna.
Cherished Pa to Scott, Nicholas, Amelia,
and Alexander.
Adored brother and brother-in-law
to Bruce & Diane.
Aged 68 years
Keith's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
On Monday 4th November 2019 at 11:00am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Oct. 30, 2019