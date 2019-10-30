Home
Keith Douglas DALEY

Keith Douglas DALEY Notice
DALEY Keith Douglas 26th October 2019

at Wollongong Hospital

Late of West Nowra

Formerly of Sanctuary Point

Beloved husband of Barbara.

Much loved father and father-in-law

to Michele & Grant, and Mark & Donna.

Cherished Pa to Scott, Nicholas, Amelia,

and Alexander.

Adored brother and brother-in-law

to Bruce & Diane.



Aged 68 years



Keith's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

On Monday 4th November 2019 at 11:00am

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Oct. 30, 2019
