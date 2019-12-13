Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith GRAY

Add a Memory
Keith GRAY Notice
GRAY Keith 'Dolly' Commander RAN (retired) of Figtree Passed away on 9 December 2019 at Figtree. Formerly of Shoalhaven, Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. Beloved husband of Eva. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynda and Adrian, Judy and Paul, and Denise (dec). Much loved Pop to Scott, Amanda, Megan, Courtney, Jordan and their families. Aged 92 years Gone fishin' Relatives and friends are invited to attend Keith's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday, 14 December 2019 at 1pm. DAPTO



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -