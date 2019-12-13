|
|
GRAY Keith 'Dolly' Commander RAN (retired) of Figtree Passed away on 9 December 2019 at Figtree. Formerly of Shoalhaven, Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. Beloved husband of Eva. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynda and Adrian, Judy and Paul, and Denise (dec). Much loved Pop to Scott, Amanda, Megan, Courtney, Jordan and their families. Aged 92 years Gone fishin' Relatives and friends are invited to attend Keith's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday, 14 December 2019 at 1pm. DAPTO
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Dec. 13, 2019