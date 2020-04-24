Home
Services
Wray Owen Pty Ltd
50 North Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
4423 2333
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith DALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Patrick DALEY


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Keith Patrick DALEY Notice
DALEY, Keith Patrick 6th March, 1941 - 15th April, 2020 Aged: 79 years Late of Kangaroo Valley & Cootamundra Much Loved husband of Lola. Cherished Father and Father-In-Law of Sharon (dec), Kerry, Brett & Keryn. Loved Stepdad of Lyn, Geoff, Daryl, David & their partners. Adored Pop of 15, and Great Pop of 4. Will Be Missed By All Who Knew Him A Private Funeral Service has been held. Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -