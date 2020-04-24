|
DALEY, Keith Patrick 6th March, 1941 - 15th April, 2020 Aged: 79 years Late of Kangaroo Valley & Cootamundra Much Loved husband of Lola. Cherished Father and Father-In-Law of Sharon (dec), Kerry, Brett & Keryn. Loved Stepdad of Lyn, Geoff, Daryl, David & their partners. Adored Pop of 15, and Great Pop of 4. Will Be Missed By All Who Knew Him A Private Funeral Service has been held. Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 24, 2020