Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel Worrigee Road
Worrigee
Kell MEECH


1950 - 2020
Kell MEECH Notice
MEECH, Kell 17th December 1950 - 3rd March 2020 Aged: 69 years Late of St Georges Basin Loving and Cherished husband of Robyn. Loving Father of Scott and Ashley and Father-in-Law of Megan and Charlie . Devoted Grandfather to Dale, Colby, Logan, Ruby, Maya and Lulu. FOREVER REMEMBERED & LOVED Kell's funeral service will be held at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel Worrigee Road, Worrigee, NSW Wednesday 11th March, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 6, 2020
