MERRIFIELD, Kenneth 'Ken' 3rd February 2020, peacefully surrounded by those he loved. Late of Pillar Valley, Shoalhaven Heads, Dundas Valley and Widnes (UK). Devoted husband to Eileen (dec'd). Adored father to Caroline and father-in-law to Ethan. Best poppy in the universe to their children Keegan, Abbie, Bronte and Asher. Dedicated and loving partner to Cheryl. A mentor and friend to her children Lloyd, Hannah, Tyler, Jackson and grandchildren Reevan and Orson. Beloved brother to Maureen and Claire. Loved brother-in-law and uncle to many in the UK. Aged 72 years Taken Too Soon...Still Had So Much To Do Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ken's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday 10th February 2020, commencing at 1.00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Ken wished for donations to Bellinger River District Hospital Palliative Care and 'the angels' who cared so beautifully for him. A collection box will be at the Chapel. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. Coffs Harbour (02) 6652 1999
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 7, 2020
