Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Shoalhaven Crematorium
Worrigee
Kenneth EVANS


1931 - 2020
Kenneth EVANS Notice
EVANS, Kenneth Norman 31.01.1931 ~ 07.02.2020 Aged 89 years. Deeply loved by his family of friends, David and Trish Harlor, Peter and Julie Hale, Des and Annette Bradshaw and their families. Founding member of the Coffin Dodger Cafe Group. Loved by fellow Dodgers, Susie, Tony and Lorraine. Well-respected local character. Will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held on Friday 21st February, 2020 at the Shoalhaven Crematorium, Worrigee commencing at 11.00 am



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 19, 2020
