Kevin Douglas LONGFORD

LONGFORD Kevin Douglas 14th September 2019

at Wollongong Hospital



Late of Cambewarra

Formerly of Leeton



Beloved soul mate of Catherine (dec)

Adored father and father-in-law of

Louise & Mark, Alecia, Emma & Brad.

Much loved poppy of grandchildren Megan,

Joshua, Hannah and Lachlan and

great-grandaughter Sadie.

Loved brother of Ray (dec) and Bill



Aged 78 Years



Kevin's funeral service will be held at

The Nowra Golf Club,

Fairway Drive, North Nowra on

Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 12:30pm



Relatives and friends are invited to attend



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 18, 2019
