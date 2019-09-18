|
|
|
LONGFORD Kevin Douglas 14th September 2019
at Wollongong Hospital
Late of Cambewarra
Formerly of Leeton
Beloved soul mate of Catherine (dec)
Adored father and father-in-law of
Louise & Mark, Alecia, Emma & Brad.
Much loved poppy of grandchildren Megan,
Joshua, Hannah and Lachlan and
great-grandaughter Sadie.
Loved brother of Ray (dec) and Bill
Aged 78 Years
Kevin's funeral service will be held at
The Nowra Golf Club,
Fairway Drive, North Nowra on
Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 12:30pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 18, 2019