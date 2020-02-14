|
LOVEDAY, Kevin Stanley Late of Orient Point. Beloved Husband of Joan (deceased) Much loved Dad and Father-in-law of Marjorie and Con, Kathy and Neil Cherished Pa to Justin, Jarrad, Nikki, Hayley, Rhys, Jaclyn Great Grandpa to Druin, Charlie, Corey, Toby, Alana, Sienna Aged: 86 years Always Remembered Kevin's funeral service will be held at Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel, Worrigee, on Wednesday 19th February, 2020, commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 14, 2020