SHARMAN, Keith John 12/06/1943 - 29/08/2019 Beloved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved father of Geoff, John & Jennifer. Father-in-law of Tania, Vanessa & Matt. Adored poppy of Sam, Lucy & Max, Tandia & Saxon, Oscar & Harva. Cherished son of Jack and Helen (both dec). "A true legacy of the Land. Gone but not forgotten" Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Keith to be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Wednesday 4th September 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 4, 2019