ZANDSTRA, Lambertha (Betta) 16th October 1924 ~ 6th December 2019 95 years Late of Nowra Beloved Wife of the late Otto Dearly Loved Mother and Mother In Law of Yvonne (dec), Ian and Cheryl, Harry and Janice, Nancy, Theresa and Al, Ingrid and Kim. Dearest Mama to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Loved by her many friends A Service for Betta will be held in the Chapel of the Shoalhaven Lawn Cemetery, Worrigee onTuesday 17th December 2019 at 12 noon Then proceeding into the adjoining cemetery
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Dec. 11, 2019