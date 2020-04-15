|
LARRY JOHN, MOREAU 26.10.48 - 7.4.2020 Aged 71 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 7. Larry was an amazing man who lived a full and adventurous life and was adored by all that had the honour of knowing him. Dearly loved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Pop to his most precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. We all love you Larry. Gone but not forgotten Reunited with Mum, Dad and Brother Danny. Memorial Postoned due to current circumstances. TBC at a later date.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 15, 2020