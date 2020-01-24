Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens & Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Worrigee
View Map
Lilian Beth ALEXANDER


1930 - 2020
Lilian Beth ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER, Lilian Beth 10th February 1930 - 20th January 2020 Aged: 89 years Late of Callala Beach Beloved wife of George (dec). Much loved Mother, Nana and Great Grandmother. Lilian's funeral service will be held at the Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens & Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Worrigee, NSW, Tuesday 28th January, 2020 commencing at 11am. Will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mcgrath Foundation would be appreciated. Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Jan. 24, 2020
