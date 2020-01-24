|
ALEXANDER, Lilian Beth 10th February 1930 - 20th January 2020 Aged: 89 years Late of Callala Beach Beloved wife of George (dec). Much loved Mother, Nana and Great Grandmother. Lilian's funeral service will be held at the Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens & Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Worrigee, NSW, Tuesday 28th January, 2020 commencing at 11am. Will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mcgrath Foundation would be appreciated. Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Jan. 24, 2020