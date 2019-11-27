Home
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Milton Ulladulla Ex-Servicemans Club
Princes Highway
Ulladulla
Lynette May "Lyn" Cornish


1946 - 2019
Lynette May "Lyn" Cornish Notice
Cornish

Lynette may

12.02.1946 - 09.11.2019

Late of Ulladulla formerly of Nowra

Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jason and Taryn.

Adored by her grandchildren Brody, Sienna and Jett.

Loved sister and sister-in-law of Elva and Frank, George and Lynne.

Devoted Aunty and Great Aunty to their families.

Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Lynette's life to be held on Saturday 7 December 2019 at the Milton Ulladulla Ex-Servicemans Club, Princes Highway, Ulladulla commencing at 10.30am.

Published in South Coast Register on Nov. 27, 2019
