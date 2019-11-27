|
|
Cornish
Lynette may
12.02.1946 - 09.11.2019
Late of Ulladulla formerly of Nowra
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jason and Taryn.
Adored by her grandchildren Brody, Sienna and Jett.
Loved sister and sister-in-law of Elva and Frank, George and Lynne.
Devoted Aunty and Great Aunty to their families.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Lynette's life to be held on Saturday 7 December 2019 at the Milton Ulladulla Ex-Servicemans Club, Princes Highway, Ulladulla commencing at 10.30am.
none
none
Published in South Coast Register on Nov. 27, 2019