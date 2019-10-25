Home
Margaret Eileen CLARK

Margaret Eileen CLARK Notice
CLARK Margaret Eileen 17th October 2019

Late of St Georges Basin

Beloved wife of Cleeve (dec)

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Michael (dec), Andrew & Brigitte,

Virginia & Daniel

Cherished Gran to her 5 grandchildren

and 1 great-grandchild on the way

A loving Aunty, Cousin and Friend to many



Aged 80 years



Margaret's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel at the

Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Wednesday 30th October 2019

at 11.00am

Relatives and friends are invited to attend



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Oct. 25, 2019
