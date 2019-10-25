|
|
|
CLARK Margaret Eileen 17th October 2019
Late of St Georges Basin
Beloved wife of Cleeve (dec)
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Michael (dec), Andrew & Brigitte,
Virginia & Daniel
Cherished Gran to her 5 grandchildren
and 1 great-grandchild on the way
A loving Aunty, Cousin and Friend to many
Aged 80 years
Margaret's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel at the
Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Wednesday 30th October 2019
at 11.00am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Oct. 25, 2019