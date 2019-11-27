|
WITHERIDGE, Margaret 18.09.1926 ~ 03.08.2019 Late of Taree Formerly of Bomaderry Loving wife of Bill (dec'd). Loved mother of Jennifer & Richard Woolcott and Geoffrey & Lynette Witheridge. Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jennifer and Geoffrey invite relatives and friends to a Celebration of Life to be held for Margaret at 11.00 am on Friday 10th January, 2020 at Shoalhaven Sports Club, Greenwell Point Rd, Worrigee, NSW. To assist with catering we would appreciate an RSVP by Monday 16th December, 2019 to Jennifer on 0428 457 009
