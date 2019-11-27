Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Shoalhaven Sports Club
Greenwell Point Rd
Worrigee
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WHITEBRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret WHITEBRIDGE


1926 - 2019
Margaret WHITEBRIDGE Notice
WITHERIDGE, Margaret 18.09.1926 ~ 03.08.2019 Late of Taree Formerly of Bomaderry Loving wife of Bill (dec'd). Loved mother of Jennifer & Richard Woolcott and Geoffrey & Lynette Witheridge. Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jennifer and Geoffrey invite relatives and friends to a Celebration of Life to be held for Margaret at 11.00 am on Friday 10th January, 2020 at Shoalhaven Sports Club, Greenwell Point Rd, Worrigee, NSW. To assist with catering we would appreciate an RSVP by Monday 16th December, 2019 to Jennifer on 0428 457 009
Published in Nowra South Coast Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -