More Obituaries for Margaret WITHERIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret WITHERIDGE

Margaret WITHERIDGE Notice
WITHERIDGE Margaret Late of Taree, Formerly of Bomaderry. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 3rd August 2019.

Aged 92 years

Beloved wife of Bill (dec). Loving mother and mother in-law to Jennifer & Richard Woolcott and Geoffrey & Lyn Witheridge. Proud and loving grandmother of Daniel, Rachel, Charna, Chris, Will and Eric. Great Grandmother to their families. Margaret's Memorial service will be held in Nowra at a later date to be advised.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 7, 2019
