WITHERIDGE Margaret Late of Taree, Formerly of Bomaderry. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 3rd August 2019.
Aged 92 years
Beloved wife of Bill (dec). Loving mother and mother in-law to Jennifer & Richard Woolcott and Geoffrey & Lyn Witheridge. Proud and loving grandmother of Daniel, Rachel, Charna, Chris, Will and Eric. Great Grandmother to their families. Margaret's Memorial service will be held in Nowra at a later date to be advised.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 7, 2019