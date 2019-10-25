|
|
|
SKIDMORE Marjorie 15th October 2019
Late of Kangaroo Valley
Beloved wife of John,
Much loved mother of Anne, Paul,
Andrew and Peter
Adored Nanna to her 12 grandchildren
and 3 great-grandchildren
Aged 86 years
Marjorie's funeral service will be held in the
Church of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church, Kangaroo Valley
On Monday 28th October 2019 at 12.00pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Kangaroo Valley
Rural Fire Service
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Oct. 25, 2019