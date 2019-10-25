Home
Services
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie SKIDMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie SKIDMORE

Marjorie SKIDMORE Notice
SKIDMORE Marjorie 15th October 2019

Late of Kangaroo Valley

Beloved wife of John,

Much loved mother of Anne, Paul,

Andrew and Peter

Adored Nanna to her 12 grandchildren

and 3 great-grandchildren



Aged 86 years



Marjorie's funeral service will be held in the

Church of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church, Kangaroo Valley

On Monday 28th October 2019 at 12.00pm

Relatives and friends are invited to attend

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Kangaroo Valley

Rural Fire Service



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.