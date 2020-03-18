|
|
NEWING, Mary Elizabeth (nee McClelland) 6/9/1931 - 15/3/2020 Late of Nowra Beloved Wife of Tom (dec). Adored Mother of Glen, Carol (dec), Gary and Malcolm and their families. Loved daughter of Alma and Os (both dec). Much loved Sister of Heather and Jean (both dec). Mary's Funeral Service will be held on Friday the 20th March, 2020 at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Nowra at 11am then followed by a Graveside burial at 2pm at the Shoalhaven Lawn Cemetery, Worrigee. Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 18, 2020