|
|
|
McHENRY Michael Wayne 11th September 2019 At Home Late of Sanctuary Point Formerly of Paris, Illinois, USA Beloved husband of Margaret Much loved father of David Michael Step Father to Victoria, Lucie, Alexandra and Son in Law Richard Cherished Grandpa Mac to Dakota, Freddie and Beau and Great Grandpa Mac to Xavier Adored brother of Luanne (Dec), Robert (Bob) and Larry Frederick (Fred) Aged 69 Years Mike came to Australia for 2 years (1974 - 76) then returned permanently in 1988. He enjoyed teaching in the NSW schools system including at St Johns, Nowra Anglican College and SAS. He served from 1969-1971 in the US Marine Corps. Michael's funeral service will be held in The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee TODAY, 18th September 2019 at 11.00am Relatives and Friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 18, 2019