FLORANCE, Michelle It is with a very heavy heart that Michelle's family would like to advise her many friends and colleagues that she lost her battle with cancer on Monday, August 19. Michelle passed away quietly at home, with family and friends by her side. Her family appreciate the love and support Michelle received during her illness, from all the wonderful people in her life. She was loved by so many. Aged 48 years Michelle's funeral will be held on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 12pm at Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, South Chapel, 12 Military Road, Matraville NSW 2036
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 21, 2019