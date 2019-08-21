Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle FLORANCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle FLORANCE

Michelle FLORANCE Notice
FLORANCE, Michelle It is with a very heavy heart that Michelle's family would like to advise her many friends and colleagues that she lost her battle with cancer on Monday, August 19. Michelle passed away quietly at home, with family and friends by her side. Her family appreciate the love and support Michelle received during her illness, from all the wonderful people in her life. She was loved by so many. Aged 48 years Michelle's funeral will be held on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 12pm at Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, South Chapel, 12 Military Road, Matraville NSW 2036



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.