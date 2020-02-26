Home
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road
Worrigee
Noel Patrick REID


1928 - 2020
Noel Patrick REID Notice
REID Noel Patrick

On 21st February 2020

at IRT Culburra Beach

Late of Currarong

Formerly of Miranda

Beloved husband of Joan (dec)

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Judi & Peter, Michael & Rita, Jennie & Tod,

Paul, and Annie.

Cherished Grandpa to his grandchildren

and great-grandchildren.



Aged 92 years



Noel's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

On Friday 28th February 2020 at 12.30pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for St Vincent de Paul.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 26, 2020
