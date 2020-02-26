|
|
REID Noel Patrick
On 21st February 2020
at IRT Culburra Beach
Late of Currarong
Formerly of Miranda
Beloved husband of Joan (dec)
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Judi & Peter, Michael & Rita, Jennie & Tod,
Paul, and Annie.
Cherished Grandpa to his grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
Aged 92 years
Noel's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
On Friday 28th February 2020 at 12.30pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for St Vincent de Paul.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 26, 2020