|
|
|
PAYNE Noel
8th September 2019
Late of Bomaderry
Beloved husband of June (dec)
Much loved father of Peter & Suzzie,
Margaret & Wade.
Loved Pop of his grandchildren
Kara, Amy, Tyrone, Melissa, Rowen and
Loved 'Little Pop' to his
6 great-grandchildren.
Aged 95 years
Noel's funeral service will be held at the
Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens Chapel, Worrigee Road, Worrigee thence for burial
in the Lawn Cemetery
On Friday, 13th September 2019 at 2.30pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 11, 2019