Home
Services
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel PAYNE

Noel PAYNE Notice
PAYNE Noel

8th September 2019

Late of Bomaderry



Beloved husband of June (dec)

Much loved father of Peter & Suzzie,

Margaret & Wade.

Loved Pop of his grandchildren

Kara, Amy, Tyrone, Melissa, Rowen and

Loved 'Little Pop' to his

6 great-grandchildren.



Aged 95 years



Noel's funeral service will be held at the

Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens Chapel, Worrigee Road, Worrigee thence for burial

in the Lawn Cemetery

On Friday, 13th September 2019 at 2.30pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.