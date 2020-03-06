Home
Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel
Worrigee Road
Worrigee, NSW
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oswald APPERLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oswald Bruce APPERLEY


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Oswald Bruce APPERLEY Notice
APPERLEY, Oswald Bruce 8th August 1927 - 3rd March 2020 Aged: 92 years Late of Bomaderry Beloved husband of Barbara for over 65 years. Much-loved Father and Father-in-law of Roger and Nina; Janette; Nigel and Alce; Simon and Catherine; Miles and Lisa, Treasured Grandad to Tristan and Penni, Sarah; Efsan and Rachel, Elda and Dave, Elfira, Sanda, and Mitchell; Jessica; Patrick, Lachlan and Juanita; and Great-Grandad to Zachary and James. WILL BE DEARLY MISSED BY ALL HIS FAMILY Bruce's funeral service will be held at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel Worrigee Road, Worrigee, NSW Thursday 12th March, 2020 commencing at 11.00am Lunch to follow at Reflections Café Ad Unum Omnes Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oswald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -