APPERLEY, Oswald Bruce 8th August 1927 - 3rd March 2020 Aged: 92 years Late of Bomaderry Beloved husband of Barbara for over 65 years. Much-loved Father and Father-in-law of Roger and Nina; Janette; Nigel and Alce; Simon and Catherine; Miles and Lisa, Treasured Grandad to Tristan and Penni, Sarah; Efsan and Rachel, Elda and Dave, Elfira, Sanda, and Mitchell; Jessica; Patrick, Lachlan and Juanita; and Great-Grandad to Zachary and James. WILL BE DEARLY MISSED BY ALL HIS FAMILY Bruce's funeral service will be held at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel Worrigee Road, Worrigee, NSW Thursday 12th March, 2020 commencing at 11.00am Lunch to follow at Reflections Café Ad Unum Omnes Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 6, 2020