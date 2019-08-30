Home
Patricia DAY

Patricia DAY Notice
DAY (nee Barrett), Patricia 'Joy' of Toowoomba, formerly of Berry, passed away peacefully on 22 August 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved Wife of Darryl. Treasured Mother and Mother-in-Law of Benjamin & Teresa, Adam (dec'd), Michelle & Damon. Adored Nana of Isaac, Luke, Ruby, and Thomas. Much cherished Daughter of John and Dawn Barrett (both dec'd) and Grand-Daughter of Jim Priddle (dec'd). A private Family service was held in Toowoomba on 26 August 2019. "Forever in Our Hearts" AUSTRALIAN HERITAGE FUNERALS (07) 4634 9946 Toowoomba - Family owned
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 30, 2019
