|
|
|
DAY (nee Barrett), Patricia 'Joy' of Toowoomba, formerly of Berry, passed away peacefully on 22 August 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved Wife of Darryl. Treasured Mother and Mother-in-Law of Benjamin & Teresa, Adam (dec'd), Michelle & Damon. Adored Nana of Isaac, Luke, Ruby, and Thomas. Much cherished Daughter of John and Dawn Barrett (both dec'd) and Grand-Daughter of Jim Priddle (dec'd). A private Family service was held in Toowoomba on 26 August 2019. "Forever in Our Hearts" AUSTRALIAN HERITAGE FUNERALS (07) 4634 9946 Toowoomba - Family owned
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 30, 2019