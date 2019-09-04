Home
Patricia Dorothy "Pat" WYETH

Patricia Dorothy "Pat" WYETH Notice
WYETH Patricia Dorothy 'Pat' 28th August 2019

Late of Berry

Formerly of Jasper Valley Wines, Berry



Beloved wife of John (dec)

Much loved mother and mother-in-law to

Tony & Marina, Richard & Dori, Mark,

Glynn & Nicky.

Cherished Nana to her grandchildren

Jasmine, Ben, Matt, Kat, Amelia and Zoe,

and her great-grandchildren Leo and William.



Aged 87 years



Pat's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Friday 6th September 2019 at 12:30pm



Relatives and friends are invited to attend



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Sept. 4, 2019
