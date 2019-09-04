|
|
|
WYETH Patricia Dorothy 'Pat' 28th August 2019
Late of Berry
Formerly of Jasper Valley Wines, Berry
Beloved wife of John (dec)
Much loved mother and mother-in-law to
Tony & Marina, Richard & Dori, Mark,
Glynn & Nicky.
Cherished Nana to her grandchildren
Jasmine, Ben, Matt, Kat, Amelia and Zoe,
and her great-grandchildren Leo and William.
Aged 87 years
Pat's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Friday 6th September 2019 at 12:30pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
