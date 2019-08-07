Home
Phillip BURCH Notice
BURCH, Phillip Ernest 'Phil Snr' 2nd August 2019 At Karinya Palliative Care Unit, Berry Late of Vincentia Formerly of Tomerong Beloved husband of Marg Much loved father of Phillip, Steve and Rod. Adored Pop of his 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren Dearest brother and brother-in-law of Cobber & Gai, Ethel & Jim Aged 81 years Phil's funeral service will be held in The Chapel at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee on Monday 12th August 2019 at 11am Thence for burial at the Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 7, 2019
