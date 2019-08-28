|
GOFF, Raymond John "Ray" Late of Meringandan and formerly of Cambewarra, passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved Husband of Margaret. Dearly loved Father of Lesley and Jennie. Adored Grandpa Ray and Ga Ga of Saxon, Tye, Tobiah, Benyamin, and Hugh. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Ray's life to be held at the T.S. Burstow Chapel, 1020 Ruthven Street (south), Toowoomba, service commencing at 9.30am, Friday, 30th August 2019. Service complete in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF), donation envelopes available at the chapel. "Forever in our hearts" T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS Australian and Family Owned Toowoomba 07 4636 9600
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 28, 2019