HEWITT, Raymond James Passed away peacefully on 10th February 2020 Aged 93 years Late of North Nowra Formerly of Milton Beloved Husband of Gwen (dec). Loved Father and Father In Law of Maree, Wayne and Lynne, Carol and Tory. Adored Pop or Popeye to all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. The relatives and friends of the late Ray Hewitt are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services Chapel, 2 Camden Street, Ulladulla on Friday, 14th February, 2020 at 11:00am. At the conclusion of the service there will be a private cremation.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 12, 2020