Robert William "Bob" AULSEBROOK


1943 - 2020
AULSEBROOK, Robert William "Bob" 23rd June 1943 - 29th January 2020 Aged: 76 years Late of Bomaderry Life long husband of Eileen. Father and Father-in-law of Leonie and John, Father of Ian and Tony (deceased) And Poppy to their children. Bob's funeral service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cnr Brinawarr St and Bunberra St Bomaderry, NSW, Friday 7th February, 2020 commencing at 10.30am. Finally at peace. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Black Dog Institute would be appreciated. Wray Owen Funerals 50 North Street, Nowra (02) 4423 2333
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 5, 2020
