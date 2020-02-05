|
MADGE Roderick Wesley 'Wes'
28th January 2020
at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital
Late of Nowra
Formerly of North Nowra
Beloved husband of Meg.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Steve & Gillian, Ray & Helen,
and Darren & Donna.
Adored Grandpa of his 8 grandchildren
and 16 great-grandchildren.
Aged 85 years
Wes' funeral service will be held in
The Nowra School of Arts,
Berry Street, Nowra.
On Friday, 7th February 2020 at 11am.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service for the Dementia Foundation.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 5, 2020