Roderick Wesley MADGE

Roderick Wesley MADGE Notice
MADGE Roderick Wesley 'Wes'



28th January 2020

at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital

Late of Nowra

Formerly of North Nowra



Beloved husband of Meg.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Steve & Gillian, Ray & Helen,

and Darren & Donna.

Adored Grandpa of his 8 grandchildren

and 16 great-grandchildren.



Aged 85 years



Wes' funeral service will be held in

The Nowra School of Arts,

Berry Street, Nowra.

On Friday, 7th February 2020 at 11am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service for the Dementia Foundation.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 5, 2020
