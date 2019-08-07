|
|
|
RUSHTON Rosemary Ann 30th July 2019
At home
Late of Beaumont
Formerly of Engadine and Yowie Bay
Beloved wife of John
Muched loved mother and mother-in-law of
Heather & Keith, Adam & Helen Clare,
and Kelly & Steven.
Cherished Nanna of her 10 grandchildren.
Adored by her siblings,
and missed greatly by her 4-legged friends.
Aged 66 years
Rose's funeral service will be held at
Church of Christ,
120 Illaroo Road, North Nowra
On Thursday 8th August 2019 at 10:00am
thence for burial at Kangaroo Valley Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 7, 2019