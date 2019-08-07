Home
Rosemary Ann RUSHTON

Rosemary Ann RUSHTON Notice
RUSHTON Rosemary Ann 30th July 2019

At home

Late of Beaumont

Formerly of Engadine and Yowie Bay



Beloved wife of John

Muched loved mother and mother-in-law of

Heather & Keith, Adam & Helen Clare,

and Kelly & Steven.

Cherished Nanna of her 10 grandchildren.

Adored by her siblings,

and missed greatly by her 4-legged friends.



Aged 66 years



Rose's funeral service will be held at

Church of Christ,

120 Illaroo Road, North Nowra

On Thursday 8th August 2019 at 10:00am

thence for burial at Kangaroo Valley Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 7, 2019
