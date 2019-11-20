Home
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road
Worrigee
View Map
Russell John TATE

Russell John TATE Notice
TATE Russell John 16th November 2019

Late of St Georges Basin

Formerly of Figtree

Beloved husband of Pam

Much loved father of Kim, Alison,

Bronwyn and Mark

Cherished Pop to his grandchildren

and great-grandchild



Aged 80 years



Russ's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee.

On Friday, 22nd November 2019 at 1.00pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

at the service

for Pulmonary Fibrosis Research



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Nov. 20, 2019
