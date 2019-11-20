|
|
|
TATE Russell John 16th November 2019
Late of St Georges Basin
Formerly of Figtree
Beloved husband of Pam
Much loved father of Kim, Alison,
Bronwyn and Mark
Cherished Pop to his grandchildren
and great-grandchild
Aged 80 years
Russ's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee.
On Friday, 22nd November 2019 at 1.00pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
at the service
for Pulmonary Fibrosis Research
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Nov. 20, 2019