HEPBURN Stephanie Margaret 28th January 2020
Late of Bomaderry
formerly of Berala and Tamworth
Beloved wife of Barrie
Much loved mother and mother-in-law
of Eugene, Quentin & Patricia,
Marcquis & Amy
Adored Nanny to her grandchildren
Aged 75 years
Stephanie's funeral service will be held in
St Stephens Anglican Church,
Cnr Princes Highway & West Birriley Street,
Bomaderry.
On Friday 7th February 2020 at 11.00am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Karinya Palliative Care Unit
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 5, 2020