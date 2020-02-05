Home
Stephanie Margaret HEPBURN

Stephanie Margaret HEPBURN Notice
HEPBURN Stephanie Margaret 28th January 2020

Late of Bomaderry

formerly of Berala and Tamworth

Beloved wife of Barrie

Much loved mother and mother-in-law

of Eugene, Quentin & Patricia,

Marcquis & Amy

Adored Nanny to her grandchildren



Aged 75 years



Stephanie's funeral service will be held in

St Stephens Anglican Church,

Cnr Princes Highway & West Birriley Street,

Bomaderry.

On Friday 7th February 2020 at 11.00am

Relatives and friends are invited to attend

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Karinya Palliative Care Unit



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 5, 2020
