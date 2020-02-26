Home
Terrence Edward "Terry" COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Terrence Edward 'Terry' 26th May 1939 ~ 20th February 2020 Aged: 80 years Late of Falls Creek Adored husband of Barbara Cherished Father and Father-in-law of Shayne and Justine, Kerri and Phillip, Stephanie and Russell and Jason (dec). Much loved Grandfather (Pop) of 17 and Great Grandfather of 28. Loved by many and he will be remembered always. Terry's funeral service will be held at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Worrigee Thursday 27th February 2020 commencing at 11.00am In lieu of flowers, donations to Falls Creek RFS would be appreciated.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 26, 2020
